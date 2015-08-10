Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LAGOS Aug 10 The Nigerian affiliate of Etisalat has completed the transfer of 555 towers to Africa's IHS, the second tranche of a sale and lease back deal announced last year, the Gulf's biggest telecommunications operator said on Monday.
The deal, for which a financial value was not given, is part of Etisalat's strategy to improve the quality of its network and to accelerate the roll-out of 2G, 3G and 4G coverage in Nigeria, Etisalat said in a statement. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order