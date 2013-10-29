DUBAI Oct 29 Etisalat Nigeria, a unit of the
Gulf's top telecom operator Etisalat, is looking to
offload its transmitter towers in a deal that could raise about
$400 million, banking and industry sources familiar with the
matter said.
Building and maintaining mobile towers in Africa is
typically more expensive than in other regions, because of high
security costs and electricity shortages that often require
towers to be powered by generators, while new roads may need to
be built to reach rural areas.
This has prompted operators to increasingly look to sell or
lease out towers to specialist companies such as Eaton Towers,
Helios Towers Africa, American Tower Corp and
Lagos-based IHS.
Etisalat Nigeria has approached banks with a "request for
proposal" (RFP) for advisory roles on the sale, two sources said
on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is
not public. The sources were not aware if an advisor had yet
been appointed.
"Operating towers can be a taxing exercise for telecom
operators and we have seen several players looking to offload
the business to dedicated players," said one banking source.
Etisalat is estimated to own about 2,500 towers in Nigeria.
Selling them could be a complicated procedure, but towers are
often valued at around $150,000 each, making 2,500 potentially
worth about $400 million.
Etisalat Nigeria was not immediately available for comment.