LAGOS, June 18 Nigeria is planning a one-week
roadshow to Britain, Germany and the United States from June 19
with the book-runners for its $1 billion Eurobond, with a view
to issuing it this year, a timetable for the trip showed on
Tuesday.
The timetable, forwarded to Reuters in an email by a banking
source close to the deal, showed that the meetings will be led
by Nigeria's finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and other
senior government officials from the debt office.
In May it appointed Deutsche Bank and Citigroup
to lead manage the bond.
Africa's second-biggest economy issued a debut $500 million
10-year Eurobond two years ago, which was 2-1/2 times
oversubscribed, with investors spanning 18 countries from
Europe, the United States, Asia and Africa.
Last month, the head of the debt office said Nigeria will
increase the amount it borrows overseas to around 40 percent of
all debt over the next three to five years, from 12 percent
currently, to lower its funding costs.
The debt office had said it wanted to raise the money before
the end of September to help finance Nigeria's power reforms.
It will begin the roadshow in London on Wednesday, June 19,
going on to Germany on June 20, then New York and Boston, and
ending in Los Angeles on June 26.
Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, has a credit rating of
BB- with a stable outlook from both Fitch and Standard & Poors.