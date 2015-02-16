LONDON Feb 13 Nigeria's dollar bonds have been battered by tumbling oil prices and domestic politics, but thanks to low debt ratios, a light repayment schedule and demand from local banks they should weather the storm.

Pressure on the continent's largest economy, which relies on oil exports for 70 percent of government revenues, is rising, with last year's oil price collapse compounded by the postponement of a presidential election scheduled for Feb 14.

The result has been a 20 percent fall in the naira's exchange rate against the dollar, and forward markets that are used to betting on future exchange rate swings price it to drop a further 40 percent over the coming year.

With the weaker naira raising debt servicing costs, both corporate and sovereign dollar bonds have suffered.

Nigerian dollar bond yield spreads - the premium investors demand to hold its debt over U.S. Treasuries - have blown out by more than a third since the start of the year, hitting record highs of 578 basis points (bps) earlier this month.

That's a steep premium over African peers such as Gabon or Kenya that trade at around 450 bps .

Nigeria's 10 year dollar bond maturing in 2023 now yields 7.5 percent, up 100 bps since the start of the year. Compare that to a 6.2 percent yield for Kenya's 10-year dollar bond, maturing in 2024 even though S&P rates Kenya at B+, one notch below Nigeria.

That yield premium may not be warranted, many say.

Nigeria's debt-to-GDP ratio - a measure of overall indebtedness - is among the lowest in emerging markets at 10 percent, with just $8 billion in sovereign debt outstanding in hard currency.

The ratio for Kenya and South Africa is over 40 percent.

"Nigeria's external debt-to-GDP is still very small, the total size of the Eurobonds relative to everything else is tiny," said Oyin Anubi, Sub Saharan Africa Economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"Even though we are moving into a situation where the fiscal deficit is worsening and the current account may slip into a deficit, again - compared to many other emerging market economies - the situation is not bad."

According to Thomson Reuters data, the next Nigerian government Eurobond due for repayment is a five-year issue maturing in June 2018.

LIGHT REDEMPTION

Nigerian companies, which according to Thomson Reuters data have raised around $5 billion in external debt markets since 2007, also have little maturing in the short term.

Banks, which account for the lion's share of such bonds, have only coupon payments to make this year and just one bond maturing in 2016, according to estimates by Standard Chartered analyst Samir Gadio.

Despite this the sector has seen bond prices - some of which traded above par until last autumn - head for record lows.

Eurobonds from First Bank and Access Bank are trading below 80 cents in the dollar and yielding over 14 percent , according to Thomson Reuters data.

"I think problems at the larger banks have been over-discounted. The (naira) devaluation from 160-165 to 195 per dollar should be seen against the stability in the previous three to four years," said Jefferies analyst Richard Segal.

Analysts point out that many Nigerian banks also lend in foreign currency, predominantly dollars, to major companies active in the dominant oil, gas and power sectors.

Loan-to-deposit ratios are still low at top banks, Segal said, referring to a commonly used measure for bank liquidity. A high ratio indicates a lender may not have enough cash to cover its needs.

Moreover, as of nine months ago, over 80 percent of banks' assets were funded by deposits, with only 2.4 percent funded by bonds and other borrowing, Exotix brokerage calculates. It estimated the loan-to-deposit ratio at less than 50 percent.

The market is also likely to see some support from local pension funds and banks, which will be keen to take advantage of low prices to add to their portfolio of hard currency assets.

"If you are investing in places like Africa, we believe it's better to buy Nigeria because there is a local investor base. They usually step up and buy when international guys sell," said Okan Akin, a strategist at asset manager AllianceBernstein.

Foreign investors, however, will be wary of plunging in, citing the need to see how far the naira actually depreciates and what the election will bring.

Samir Gadio, Standard Chartered's Head of Africa Strategy FICC Research predicts a benign outcome will see dollar bonds rallying first.

"It is not a given that we have reached the inflection point, but if we have more dips in coming weeks, the foreign appetite will probably turn." (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by John Stonestreet)