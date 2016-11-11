ABUJA Nov 11 Nigeria's debt office has a short
list of banks to manage its planned $1 billion Eurobond sale,
but the government has not made a final decision, a senior
official said on Friday.
Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, wants to sell $1 billion
in Eurobonds by the end of the year, although no bank has been
appointed yet to arrange the issue.
The official, who did not wish to be identified, said the
list has been sent to Nigeria's Bureau of Public Procurement
(BPP), after which the finance minister will offer the names to
the cabinet for approval. He did not disclose how long the
process might take.
"The names have been picked but it has to go through
government process," he told Reuters. "The issue will happen
this year."
Nigeria has $500 million of commitments for the planned
Eurobond and any decision to increase the size of the offer will
depend on pricing, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun has
said.
The official said Adeosun met with Moody's Investors Service
on Friday to discuss Nigeria's ratings before the bond sale.
Moody's downgraded Nigeria's sovereign rating to B1 from Ba3 in
April, citing risks to government efforts to diversify revenues
away from oil, its mainstay.
Citibank and Deutsche Bank managed previous
issues by Nigeria in 2010 and 2013.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Larry King)