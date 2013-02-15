YENAGOA, Nigeria Feb 15 Nigerian President
Goodluck Jonathan's home state of Bayelsa signed a law on
Wednesday approving the death penalty for convicted kidnappers,
in a region were abductions by criminal gangs are common.
Kidnapping for ransom in the southern Niger Delta and
offshore of the oil region is a multi-million dollar business.
The vast majority of people taken are Nigerians, although
foreigners are also regularly targeted.
The finance minister's 82-year-old mother was abducted in
December but released five days later. Five Indian sailors were
freed last month after spending weeks in
captivity.
"It is morally indefensible for young people ... armed with
illegal weapons ... to forcefully abduct and rough handle people
and take them as an article of trade," Bayelsa Governor Seriake
Dickson said when signing the law on Wednesday.
"Most people know that when I say something, I do it. I will
not hesitate to sign a certificate of execution."
Dickson said the security forces had several people in
custody facing kidnapping charges.
Piracy off the coast of Africa's biggest oil producer and in
the wider Gulf of Guinea is also on the rise and increasingly
involves kidnapping seamen as well as the seizure of ships.
Each of Nigeria's 36 states has its own penal code and while
crimes such as murder carry the death penalty in many states, it
is rarely, if ever carried out.
Nigeria has had a de facto moratorium on the death penalty
in place since 2006, when the last known executions were carried
out. However, the ministry of justice has said described the
moratorium as voluntary.
The governor of southern Edo state last year signed the
death warrants for two prisoners convicted of murder, although
the executions were eventually called off.
The European Union strongly opposes the death penalty and
has lobbied against its use in Nigeria.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Joe Brock)