ABUJA Aug 26 An explosion hit the U.N. building in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Friday, city police said, and the United Nations said the blast was caused by a bomb.

"I can confirm there was an explosion at the U.N. building," a police spokesman in Abuja said.

"We have deployed our policemen and anti-bomb squad. We can't establish how many casualties (there are)." Witnesses said they saw ambulances carrying casualties from the site. (Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Heinrich)