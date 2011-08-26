* Security sources suspect local Islamist group Boko Haram
* Boko Haram staged similar attack in June on police HQ
* Group may be moving from local to international targets
* Casualty toll will be considerable - Ban
(Recast, updates throughout)
By Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Aug 26 At least 18 people were killed by
a car bomb that ripped through the United Nations' building in
the Nigerian capital Abuja on Friday -- a rare attack on an
international institution in a country wracked by local
conflicts.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said the final casualty
toll was likely to be high and Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan ordered tighter security around the capital after what
he called a "most despicable assault".
Security sources and witnesses said the car rammed into the
building and blew up, badly damaging parts of an office complex
where close to 400 people normally work for U.N. agencies.
"This was an assault on those who devote their lives to
helping others," Ban said in a statement. "We condemn this
terrible act, utterly."
Body parts were strewn on the ground as emergency workers,
soldiers and police swarmed around the building, cordoned roads
and rushed the wounded to hospital.
"Different people have been taken to different hospitals so
we're not sure of casualty figures. It is at least 18," said
Mike Zuokumor, Abuja police commissioner.
Norway's government said a Norwegian citizen was among the
dead. She was named as Ingrid Midtgaard, a 30-year-old lawyer
employed by the United Nations.
"We cannot give an update at the moment, our people are
around all the hospitals working hard," a Red Cross spokesman
said.
The BBC reported that a spokesman for the Islamist group
Boko Haram had said in a phone call that it had carried out the
attack. The BBC gave no further details.
It is difficult to get confirmation of attacks by Boko Haram
because the group has an ill-defined command structure and a
variety of people who speak on its behalf. The police and the
government have not said who was responsible.
Speaking before the BBC report, an Abuja-based security
source said he suspected Boko Haram, whose strikes have grown in
intensity and spread further afield, or al Qaeda's North African
arm.
In Friday's attack the car slammed through security gates of
the U.N. complex, crashed into the basement and exploded,
sending vehicles flying and setting the building ablaze.
"When the car got inside it went straight to the basement
and exploded, killing people in reception, right and left," said
Abuja resident James John, who saw the attack.
"The entire building, from the ground floor to the topmost,
was just fire and smoke. I saw six bodies being carried."
Michael Ocilaje, a U.N. employee at the complex, said: "All
the people in the basement were killed. Their bodies are
littered all over the place."
The building was blackened from top to bottom. In places,
walls were blown away and reduced to rubble.
British Prime Minister David Cameron spoke on Friday to Ban
and President Jonathan to pass on his condolences.
"The Prime Minister described it as an appalling attack. He
said Britain and Nigeria faced a common threat in Islamic
extremism, and offered to do all we could to help find the
perpetrators," a British spokesman said.
The Addis Ababa-based African Union condemned what it called
"these abhorrent and criminal attacks which cannot be justified
under any circumstances".
SIMILAR ATTACK
Militant attacks in the oil-producing regions of southern
Nigeria have subsided but the north has been hit by a round of
bombings and killings by Islamist extremists.
Boko Haram, whose name translates from the northern Hausa
language as "Western education is sinful", has been behind
almost daily bombings and shootings, mostly targeting police in
the northeast of Africa's most populous nation.
The group claimed responsibility for a June bomb attack on
the car park of the Abuja police headquarters which bore
similarities to Friday's blast.
In the June attack, a car rammed through the gates of the
police headquarters and exploded, killing the bomber and
narrowly missing the chief of police.
Boko Haram's ambitions are growing and if it is confirmed to
be responsible for Friday's attack, this would mark a shift
beyond domestic targets.
In London, Henry Wilkinson of Janusian risk consultants,
told Reuters: "This attack will prompt many Western
organisations and business to reassess the threat the group
poses."
"The targeting of the U.N. building indicates a more global
outlook probably influenced by al Qaeda ideology."
In Abuja President Jonathan ordered tighter security.
"The President believes that the attack is a most despicable
assault on the United Nations' objectives of global peace and
security, and the sanctity of human life to which Nigeria wholly
subscribes," a government statement said.
Security sources and diplomats are concerned that Boko Haram
has links with more organised groups outside Nigeria.
These include Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb which operates
over the border in Niger and has kidnapped foreign workers
there. It was also suspected of kidnapping a Briton and an
Italian in Nigeria earlier this year.
In December 2007, a car bombing at the U.N. building in
Algiers killed at least 41 people. In 2003, 15 staff and seven
others were killed by a bomb attack at the U.N. building in
Baghdad.
(Additional reporting by Joe Brock in Lagos, Robert Evans and
Tom Miles in Geneva, Peter Apps and William Maclean in London,
Patrick Worsnip at the United Nations; Editing by Angus MacSwan)