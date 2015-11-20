ABUJA Nov 20 Nigeria hopes to reach a deal with
China within weeks to set up 40 rice mills, its new agriculture
minister said, as part of plans to eliminate the need for any
imports of the grain within two years.
Audu Ogbeh said in his first interview since taking office
last week that Africa's top oil exporter wants to boost
production of tomatoes, soy beans, nuts and plant two million
cocoa trees to reduce an annual food import bill of $20 billion
and create jobs for its impoverished youth.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who took office in May on a
campaign to usher in a new era for a country hit by corruption
and mismanagement, wants to boost the agricultural sector and
end reliance on oil exports after a plunge in crude prices.
That will be an uphill challenge as pot-holed roads hamper
the transport of goods. Nigeria has tens of millions of farmers
but the vast majority of them work on a subsistence basis and
live on less than $2 a day.
As a first step, the new government hopes to reach by year
end a deal with China to import equipment to build rice mills,
Ogbeh said late on Thursday.
"The federal government plans 40 mills with the Chinese
spread across the country, each capable of milling 100 tonnes
per day," Ogbeh said.
He declined to give more details on the talks, which began
under the previous administration led by President Jonathan.
Chinese state media and a Nigerian government document obtained
by Reuters have said the oil producer was talking to China's
state Import and Export Bank.
CHALLENGES
Ogbeh said Nigeria wanted to be self-sufficient in wheat in
three years, confirming a Reuters report earlier this month
citing a confidential government paper.
He said Africa's biggest economy had a similar goal for
cashew and cocoa, while the government also wanted to ramp up
farming of soy beans, groundnuts, bananas and tomatoes within
the next three years.
Nigeria produced 3 million tonnes of rice last year, along
with 64,000 tonnes of wheat, United States Department of
Agriculture (USDA) figures show.
But it still needed to import 2.3 million tonnes of rice in
2012 -- a record high, according to the latest U.N. statistics
which also show some 4.1 million tonnes of wheat was brought
into Nigeria in the same year - nearly double the amount
imported in 2000.
Ogbeh said he also had plans to improve Nigeria's position
as the world's fourth largest cocoa producer by planting at
least two million cocoa trees - in 27 of the country's 36 states
- annually for the next three years. The minister said the same
number of cashew trees will be planted over that period.
To attract more young people into farming, the new
government plans to retain a policy it inherited, through which
farmers could receive central bank loans at a rate of 9 percent,
as opposed to borrowing from commercial banks at around 18 per
cent.
The prospect of little financial reward has led to the
average age of a Nigerian farmer rising to around 65, said
Ogbeh, since many young people find the work unappealing.
He also said he was in talks with the minister of education
to allocate at least an acre of land to each of some 12,000
students at the country's three agriculture universities during
their studies to gain farming experience.
