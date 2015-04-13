* FBN Holdings has applied for merchant banking license

* Sees no need to raise fresh funds to grow (Adds quotes, details)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, April 13 Nigeria's FBN Holdings will focus on short-term trade financing to make up for slower growth in its loan book forecast to expand by 4 percent this year from 23 percent last year, its CEO said on Monday.

Bello Maccido, the chief executive of FBN Holdings said the top tier lender with over 2.2 trillion naira ($11 billion) on its loan book will be conservative on loans this year after financing power and oil sector projects in 2014.

"In the past we would do term loans of two years but this year we would focus on trade finance," Maccido told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"We are projecting modest loan growth of 4 percent. We expect to be conservative on loans ... focusing on trade transactions that have typical 90-day cycles."

Maccido said he expected FBN Holdings to generate a tenth of its revenues from its investment banking and insurance units combined by 2016, up from around 7 percent now, after it acquired Kakawa Discount House and Oasis Insurance last year.

The commercial banking arm, First Bank Limited, with over 9.4 million customers in Africa's biggest economy, accounts for around 93 percent of revenues, Maccido said, adding that the group has applied for a merchant banking license.

FBN Holdings, with interest in lending, insurance and investments, last week reported growth in 2014 pretax profit of 1.7 percent, driven by project and trade finance.

Shares in FBN Holdings, which have risen 8 percent this year, fell 0.1 percent to 9.50 naira each on Monday. The stock fell 46 percent last year.

Maccido said the bank holding company was trading at a discount of 0.6 times book value relative to peers, but expected a rally in its share price this year after a rule restricting pension funds from investing in holding companies was lifted.

FBN Holdings proposed to pay 0.10 naira cash dividend for 2014 with a bonus of one new share for every 10 held, Maccido said because the group planned to retain a greater proportion of its earnings to fund growth rather than raising fresh funds.

The firm paid out cash dividend of 1.05 naira in 2013.

"Capital market conditions are not ideal for raising funds because the market has been bearish over the past one year and going to the market will devalue our shareholders," he said.

Nigeria's main share index, which is up almost one percent this year, lost 16 percent in 2014, after foreign investors unnerved by sharp falls in global oil price and the naira currency, sold off shares valued at 846.5 billion naira ($4.5 billion).

($1 = 199.00 naira) (Editing by James Macharia)