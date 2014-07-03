(Adds details, background)
LAGOS, July 3 Nigeria's FBN Insurance said it
will launch a bid next week to buy out the 28.8 percent minority
stake in Oasis Insurance that it does not already
own, in a deal valued at 1.03 billion naira ($6.34 mln).
FBN Insurance, jointly owned by Nigeria's FBN Holdings
and South Africa's Sanlam, acquired a 71.2
percent stake in the motor and fire insurer in February.
It will offer 0.55 naira per share to buy the remaining 1.87
billion shares, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The buy-out process opens on July 10 and will last for three
weeks, after which FBN Insurance intends to delist Oasis from
the Nigerian Stock Exchange, FBN Insurance said.
Shares in Oasis were trading at 0.50 naira on Thursday,
giving the company a market capitalisation of 4 billion naira.
Sanlam has said FBN Insurance's acquisition of the 71.2
percent Oasis stake gave it an entry point into the general
insurance sector in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation.
($1 = 162.55 naira)
Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha
Char)