LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's First Bank plans to have 30 million customers by 2020, compared with around 13 million now, with electronic banking helping it to reach that goal, its chief executive said on Friday.

Adesola Adeduntan said 47 percent of transactions were carried out electronically at the end of March and the lender was aiming to serve customers cheaply outside its branches. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)