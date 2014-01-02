LAGOS Jan 2 Nigeria's FBN Holdings, owner of First Bank of Nigeria, on Thursday reported pre-tax profit of 59 billion naira ($368.9 million) for the nine months to Sept. 30, down about 10 percent on the same period in 2012.

Gross earnings were 290 billion naira, up from 261 billion naira in the corresponding period in 2012. ($1 = 159.9500 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by David Goodman)