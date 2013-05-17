LAGOS May 17 Nigeria's FBN Holdings Plc aims to
grow loans 10 percent this year for its banking unit, down from
23 percent growth in 2012, as it tries to balance its capital
needs with creating risk assets, the head of the banking unit
said on Friday.
The CEO of First Bank, Bisi Onasanya, told a
conference call the lender had a capital adequacy ratio of 21
percent and it wanted to balance its capital needs with loan
growth, as it had no plan to raise fresh equity capital in the
short term.
The banking group expects return on equity (ROE) to hit 20
percent in 2013, compared with 18.8 percent achieved last year.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)