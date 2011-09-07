LAGOS, Sept 7 Nigerian lender FCMB
said on Wednesday it will seek shareholders' approval on
September 29 to acquire rescued rival Finbank after
obtaining an approval in principle for the take-over from the
central bank.
FCMB, a mid-tier lender, said in a notice to shareholders
the meeting will also enable a vote on whether to allow the bank
to either issue its shares or pay cash to the shareholders of
Finbank as consideration for the transaction.
It said it will also require shareholders vote to ratify a
$70 million loan it obtain from the private sector arm of the
World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, last
November. It said $20 million of the loan could be convertible
into ordinary shares of the bank.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)