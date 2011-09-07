LAGOS, Sept 7 Nigerian lender FCMB said on Wednesday it will seek shareholders' approval on September 29 to acquire rescued rival Finbank after obtaining an approval in principle for the take-over from the central bank.

FCMB, a mid-tier lender, said in a notice to shareholders the meeting will also enable a vote on whether to allow the bank to either issue its shares or pay cash to the shareholders of Finbank as consideration for the transaction.

It said it will also require shareholders vote to ratify a $70 million loan it obtain from the private sector arm of the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, last November. It said $20 million of the loan could be convertible into ordinary shares of the bank.

