* Nigeria banking crisis edging closer to resolution

* Analysts say mergers will help banking sector scale up (Adds details)

LAGOS, Sept 7 Nigeria's two-year old banking crisis edged closer to a resolution on Wednesday, when lender FCMB said it would seek shareholders' approval on Sept. 29 to acquire rescued rival Finbank .

Mid-tier bank FCMB is amongst five financially healthy lenders seeking approval for mergers with rescued peers, and is the third to announce a shareholder vote on a finalised deal.

All of those deals have been approved by Nigeria's central bank, which gave nine rescued lenders until the end of September to recapitalise.

FCMB said in a notice to shareholders that the meeting will enable a vote on whether to allow the bank to either issue its shares or pay cash to the shareholders of Finbank as consideration for the transaction.

FCMB, which signed merger agreements with Finbank in July, did not disclose any financial details for the deal.

The central bank bailed out nine lenders in 2009 by injecting $4 billion to keep them afloat after reckless lending and lax management left them close to collapse.

The bail-out has created opportunities for a consolidation in the banking industry and for healthy peers like FCMB to scale up their capacity, analysts say.

Access Bank , which is acquiring rescued Intercontinental Bank , has also announced a shareholders' meeting. Another peer Oceanic and Eco Transnational Incorporated , the parent firm to Ecobank have revealed their plans to merge.

FCMB has 133 branches with a market value of 104 billion naira ($679 million), while Finbank has 180 branches and is worth 8.4 billion naira.

Chief executive Ladi Balogun told investors in July that FCMB would not need to raise capital to finance the acquisition of Finbank and that he expected to obtain both regulatory and shareholders' approval within a 40 day period.

FCMB in November obtained $70 million of funding from the private sector arm of the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, to help finance the potential acquisition of a distressed rival.

It said the funding consisted of a $50 million long-term senior loan and a $20 million convertible loan. FCMB said it will also seek shareholders' vote to ratify the loan.

Three other rescued lenders were nationalised last month and the remaining one scaled down to become a regional bank. ($1 = 155.750 Nigerian naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Jon Loades-Carter)