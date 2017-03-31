Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
LAGOS, March 31 Nigerian mid-tier lender FCMB has an exposure of 4.5 billion naira ($14.7 million) to Etisalat Nigeria and about 500 million naira to contractors working with the telecom firm, it said on Friday.
The Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms company Etisalat has been discussing with 13 local banks about renegotiating the terms of a $1.2 billion loan after missing a payment. ($1 = 305.40 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.