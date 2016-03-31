(Adds details, quote)

LAGOS, March 31 Nigerian bank FCMB has revised down its guidance for loan growth this year to 5 percent from 9 percent as it tries improve the quality of its loan book and refrain from riskier assets, its chief executive said.

The mid-tier lender said on Thursday it will shift its focus to better managing the loan book rather than growing aggressively, after 2015 pre-tax profit fell 68 percent, Ladi Balogun told an analysts' call.

Its pre-tax profit of 7.77 billion naira ($39.08 million), down from 23.94 billion naira a year earlier, followed a profit warning FCMB issued last month citing Nigeria's tough economic environment.

"We are not going to drive our corporate banking aggressively this year we are holding back to improve the quality of our book," said Balogun, adding that the bank had tightened its risk criteria.

Tumbling oil markets in the past year have forced Nigeria's banks, which have long thrived on business loans to the energy sector and government bond investments, to adapt their business models at short notice.

With oil revenues making a significant contribution to Nigeria's economy -- around eight percent of GDP in 2015 -- the collapse in world prices has hurt Africa's largest oil producer.

Balogun, whose tenor as CEO expires next year, said he expected corporate loans to be flat this year as the bank focuses on fee income and price reviews instead to boost its revenues.

The return on equity (ROE) would grow in a single digit percentage figure this year as the bank tries to diversify revenues away from loan growth. The ROE would return to double digit growth by 2017, Balogun said.

The bank expects growth in its retail business to account for around 50 percent of revenues driven through low-cost deposits and transaction fees, while it will close about 23 branches this year to cut costs by around 5 billion naira.

Balogun said the bank intends to continue to reschedule foreign currency loans and issue local currency bonds this year as it expects Nigeria's economy to remain challenging. ($1 = 198.8000 naira)