By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS Feb 4 Nigerian bank FCMB raised
23 billion naira ($116 million) in a bond issue in the third
quarter last year, its chief executive said on Thursday, adding
that the mid-tier lender still had room to raise further debt
even if there is an official devaluation of the naira.
Ladi Balogun said the bank had adequate capital and was
embarking on a deliberate strategy to replace fixed-term
deposits with bonds so that it will not be hit by central bank
cash reserve requirements.
He said the bank was targeting a loan growth rate of 9
percent for 2016 even if there is a devaluation of the naira.
"We would pursue capital preservation and in the event in a
devaluation of the currency we still have headroom for (raising
more) Tier II debt. We don't see a need to raise Tier I (equity
capital)," Balogun told an analysts' conference call.
Nigeria's naira has weakened 35 percent below its
official level on the black market, weighed on by sinking oil
prices and intensifying speculation that Africa's biggest
economy will have to formally devalue.
Last week the bank reported its net profit fell 92 percent
to 1.87 billion naira for the first nine months of 2015,
warning that revenue pressures continued into the fourth
quarter.
However, Balogun said there had been some writebacks on
consumer loans in the final three months of last year after
delayed salaries of most government workers were at last paid,
bringing relief to the loan book.
Several Nigerian states borrowed from the bond market and
banks to fund projects but the plunge in the price of crude oil,
which accounts for about 70 percent of government revenues, hit
the government's ability to pay its bills, including public
sector salaries.
Meanwhile FCMB said it had restructured loans to the oil and
gas industry totalling $252 million at the end of September and
is in the process of restructuring two more loans with a
combined value of $132 million.
The bank's share price has fallen 45 percent to trade at
0.89 naira on Thursday, down 4.3 percent from Wednesday.
($1 = 199.00 naira)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)