LAGOS, July 30 Nigeria's FCMB said its pretax profit for the half-year grew 17 percent to 7.8 billion naira ($48 mln), compared with 6.6 billion naira a year ago.

The mid-tier lender said its net revenue hit 32.4 billion naira during the period, up 40 percent year-on-year, from 23 billion naira.

Shares in FCMB, which had shed 23 percent so far this year, were trading flat after the announcement. ($1 = 160.90 naira)