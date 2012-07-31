LAGOS, July 31 Nigerian lender FCMB
said it would complete a legal and operational merger with
former rival Finbank by the end of the third quarter.
"We took full control of Finbank in Feb. 9, and a complete
integration is on the way ... it will happen by the end of the
third quarter," FCMB Chief Executive Ladi Balogun told an
investor conference call.
"We have received approval in principle for the acquisition
from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and we are looking
at getting a date to arrange a court-ordered meeting of
shareholders in the next few days," he said.
Balogun said he expected Finbank to contribute more than 10
percent to profits this year after the merger.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jane Baird)