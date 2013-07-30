LAGOS, July 30 Nigeria's First City Monument Group (FCMB) said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose to 10.6 billion naira, up 37 percent from 7.79 billion naira a year earlier.

Shares in FCMB which has gained 27 percent since the start of the year, was trading 0.21 percent down to 4.71 naira at 1124 GMT.

Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender rose to 63.3 billion naira during the six months to June 30, as against 53.9 billion naira last year. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Joe Brock)