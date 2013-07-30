After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
LAGOS, July 30 Nigeria's First City Monument Group (FCMB) said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose to 10.6 billion naira, up 37 percent from 7.79 billion naira a year earlier.
Shares in FCMB which has gained 27 percent since the start of the year, was trading 0.21 percent down to 4.71 naira at 1124 GMT.
Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender rose to 63.3 billion naira during the six months to June 30, as against 53.9 billion naira last year. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Joe Brock)
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.