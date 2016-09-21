By Ulf Laessing
| ZARIA, Nigeria, Sept 21
ZARIA, Nigeria, Sept 21 Riders wearing brightly
coloured warrior robes and bearing spears were again packing the
streets of this northern Nigerian city, greeting their
traditional ruler as locals celebrated a thousand-year-old
tradition in a region hit by Boko Haram.
Last week the traditional ruler in Zaria city rode in a
horse carriage to kick off the Durbar celebrations that mark the
end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
The Durbar is a custom dating back more than 1,000 years
which involves warriors from villages and towns in Nigeria's
Muslim north traveling once a year to the emir's palace to renew
a pledge of respect to their ruler.
But the thousands who packed the streets and minarets of
mosques to watch were a far-cry from last year when many stayed
indoors from fear following an attack by Boko Haram fighters
that killed some 35 people in Zaria.
Now, following a military crackdown on the militant group,
Alhaji Shehu Idris, Emir of Zazzau, rode to his palace.
He greeted people lining the pot-holed streets of this dusty
city as he passed by, Once at the palace, he watched with
officials as each area of his traditional constituency presented
their turbaned chiefs and warriors in a mark of respect.
Several men -- wearing white, red, blue or yellow robes --
demonstrated their horse-riding skills on the unpaved parade
ground. But some women and girls also walked during the
procession.
The Nigerian military has retaken much of the territory lost
to the Boko Haram jihadists. But police cars and gun-wielding
police officers posted at the unpaved parade ground in front of
the palace were a reminder that suicide bombs by the group
remain part of life in the northern region of the oil producer.
(Reporting by Afolabi Sotunde and Ulf Laessing; Editing by
