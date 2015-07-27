BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
LAGOS, July 27 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank expects to grow loans by 10 percent this year, short of 27.1 percent growth last year, the mid-tier lender said on Monday.
Loans grew by 5.8 percent in the first half, with a currency devaluation contributing to a growth of 2.6 percent in its loan book, Fidelity Bank said presenting its half-year results. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Louise Heavens)
