LAGOS, April 2 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank said on Wednesday its pretax profit fell to 9.03 billion naira ($54.75 mln) in 2013 from 21.34 billion naira the previous year.

However, the mid-tier lender increased gross earnings to 126.9 billion naira from 119.1 billion naira in 2012, it said in a statement.

Fidelity Bank proposed a dividend of 0.14 naira per share, which it will pay on May 2, down from 0.21 naira paid a year ago, but unchanged from the 0.14 naira paid in 2012 and 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1=164.93 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Greg Mahlich)