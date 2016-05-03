(Adds futher details, comments from EFCC)
LAGOS May 3 The chief executive of Nigeria's
Fidelity Bank remained in custody on Tuesday, having been
detained last week by the country's financial crimes agency,
prompting the lender to appoint a temporary replacement.
A spokesman for Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission (EFCC) said the agency obtained a court order to
detain Fidelity Nnamdi Okonkwo and that he would remain in
custody while the investigation continued.
"It is an ongoing investigation that requires his attention
and that was why he was arrested. He has been assisting the
commission with the investigation," Wilson Uwujaren said.
Okonkwo has been in the custody of the EFCC since Wednesday,
as part of investigations into transactions made in the run-up
to presidential elections last year.
The bank has said that "the transactions were duly reported
as required by the regulators" and that it is cooperating with
the authorities.
On Monday the bank appointed one of its executive directors
Mohammed Lawal Balarabe as acting chief executive with
"immediate effect".
Shares in the bank fell nearly 8 percent to a two-month low
of 1.08 naira on Tuesday, the first day of trading since it
reported a 14 percent drop in first-quarter profits after the
market's close on Friday.
The shares are down 22 percent so far this year.
President Muhammadu Buhari took office last May after
winning an election on a campaign promise to crack down on
corruption, and the EFCC has made a number of high-profile
arrests since.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Oludare Mayowa and Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Louise Heavens, Greg Mahlich)