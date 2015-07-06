LAGOS, July 6 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank expects pretax profit this year to reach 23.5 billion naira from 16.5 billion naira a year ago, the mid-tier lender said in a prospectus which it used to raise a 30 billion naira bond.

Fidelity Bank expects loan growth to hover between 15-20 percent from 2013-2015, driven by existing and new facilities made to power, agriculture, oil and gas sectors, it said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Keith Weir)