RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
LAGOS, July 30 Nigeria's fidelity Bank said on Wednesday its half year to June pre-tax profit dropped 15.7 percent to 9.43 billion naira ($58.26 million) compared with 11.19 billion naira in the same period last year.
Gross earnings in the second tier lender however rose to 63.25 billion naira, from 62.90 billion naira a year earlier, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.85 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017