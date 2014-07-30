LAGOS, July 30 Nigeria's fidelity Bank said on Wednesday its half year to June pre-tax profit dropped 15.7 percent to 9.43 billion naira ($58.26 million) compared with 11.19 billion naira in the same period last year.

Gross earnings in the second tier lender however rose to 63.25 billion naira, from 62.90 billion naira a year earlier, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.85 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Tim Cocks)