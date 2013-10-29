BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1.0 billion of citizens bank N.A. Senior notes
LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit fell 16.3 percent to 13.65 billion naira ($86 million), from 16.31 billion naira a year ago.
Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender however rose marginally to 92.78 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, against 81.79 billion naira in the same period last year. ($1 = 158.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Morningstar inc - appointed kunal kapoor, company's chief executive officer, as interim chief financial officer effective march 10, 2017
* CIT Group - On Feb 27, co, units entered into amendment no. 1 to second amended, restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of Feb 27