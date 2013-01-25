LAGOS Jan 25 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank
has mandated Citi to raise $100 million via a
two-year loan from the international debt market, to help
increase its foreign currency lending capacity, a senior
executive told Reuters on Friday.
Head of Strategy Francis Ikenga said Citi was in the debt
market to secure the loan through a book building process and
that yield on the paper will be determined at the end of the
transaction.
Ikenga said Fidelity had seen an increase in demand for
foreign currency loans from all sectors of Nigeria's economy
especially within the oil and gas and telecom sectors.