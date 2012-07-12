NIGER DELTA, July 12 A gasoline tanker crashed
on the east-west road in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta on
Thursday and as people tried to scoop up the fuel it caught
fire, killing at least 92 people, a Reuters witness said.
"Early this morning a tanker loaded with petrol fell in
Okogbe and people trooped to the scene obviously to scoop the
spilled fuel and suddenly there was fire resulting in
casualties," Rivers State police spokesman Ben Ugwuegbulam said.
Ugwuegbulam said it was too early to give a casualty figure
but a Reuters witness at the scene counted 92 dead bodies of
men, women and children.
(Reporting by Owolabi Tife and Austin Ekeinde; Writing by Joe
Brock)