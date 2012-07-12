* Casualties were trying to scoop up spilt fuel
* Fuel tanker crashes common on poorly maintained roads
By Owolabi Tife and Austin Ekeinde
NIGER DELTA, July 12 At least 95 men, women and
children were killed on Thursday in Nigeria after a petrol
tanker crashed and caught fire as people crowded around it to
try and scoop up fuel, officials said.
Fuel tanker crashes are common on Nigeria's poorly
maintained roads, and in a region where most people live on less
than $2 a day the chance to collect spilt petrol was too much of
a temptation, despite the high risk of fires.
"The tanker driver was trying to avoid a head-on collision
with two oncoming vehicles. He lost control and spilled its
contents," said Ben Ugwuegbulam, a Rivers State police
spokesman.
"The villagers trooped out to scoop the spilled fuel. The
driver even warned them to leave the scene and suddenly there
was fire ... the casualty figure is 95 bodies, while many more
are receiving treatment in hospital."
The National Emergency Management Agency also said 95 people
had been killed, adding that 18 were injured and in hospital.
Charred bodies lay in piles at the crash site, limbs
stripped to the bone by the flames. Soldiers and emergency
workers lifted the remains into trucks as bystanders took
pictures with their mobile phones.
The chief medical officer at a nearby hospital, who asked
not to be named, said he had neither the medicine nor the
equipment to treat patients with severe burns.
"The doctors are not attending to us, they can only give a
drip to the victims and now we have to take our brother away
before he dies," Sunday Akpara, whose brother was burned in the
fire, told Reuters.
President Goodluck Jonathan issued a statement ordering
relief to be sent to the wounded.
"President Jonathan is particularly distraught by the fact
that once again, so many Nigerian lives have been lost in an
avoidable fuel fire disaster," the statement said.
The east-west road where the crash happened runs across the
oil-producing region and has been scheduled for development for
almost a decade. Each year, money is allocated for the road in
the federal budget.
Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer, is plagued by
corruption and inefficiency. Most years, only about half of its
budgeted programmes are actually implemented.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Osborn)