ONITSHA, Nigeria Dec 25 As many as 100 people were killed by an explosion at a gas plant in southeastern Nigeria, a local journalist at the scene said on Friday.

"I saw around 100 charred corpses," David Onwuchekwa said.

An official at the state relief agency NEMA did not confirm the toll, saying the agency's workers were still assessing the site.

The blast happened on Thursday when a truck was discharging butane gas at the facility in Nnewi town in Anambra state while customers were refilling their gas bottles, residents said. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)