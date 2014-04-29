LAGOS, April 29 Nigeria's First City Monument Bank said on Tuesday its pretax profit grew 15 percent to 5.56 billion naira ($34.52 million), compared with 4.83 billion naira the same period last year.

Gross earnings also rose by 8 percent to 33.81 billion naira from 31.41 billion naira a year earlier, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 161.05 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by William Hardy)