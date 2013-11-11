LAGOS Nov 11 Nigeria's First Bank
said on Monday it had completed a deal to acquire a 100 percent
of the West African operations of Switzerland's International
Commercial Bank Financial Group Holdings to grow its
international footprint.
First Bank said in a statement the deal will grow its
balance sheet by 1.32 percent. It did not disclose the price
paid.
It said ICB's West African operations had 28 branches, of
which 17 are in Ghana, 5 in Guinea, 4 in Gambia and 2 in Sierra
Leone.
