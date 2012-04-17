BRIEF-IMF Bentham's U.S. investment vehicle funds co's first matter
* Announces that its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 llc (Bentham IMF 1), has funded its first matter
LAGOS, April 17 Nigeria's First Bank said on Tuesday its 2011 pre-tax profit jumped 48.28 percent to 50.06 billion naira ($318.09 million), from 33.76 billion naira the previous year.
The lender proposed a 0.80 naira dividend for its shareholders from its net profit.
Gross earning rose 27.68 percent to 296.33 billion naira, compared with 232.08 billion naira in 2010. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Ronald Chan has accepted company's invitation to join its board as an Executive Director
* Entered into MOU to enter into formal agreement with Psaros Group of cos for development of residential, commercial site in East Perth