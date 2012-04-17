LAGOS, April 17 Nigeria's First Bank said on Tuesday its 2011 pre-tax profit jumped 48.28 percent to 50.06 billion naira ($318.09 million), from 33.76 billion naira the previous year.

The lender proposed a 0.80 naira dividend for its shareholders from its net profit.

Gross earning rose 27.68 percent to 296.33 billion naira, compared with 232.08 billion naira in 2010. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)