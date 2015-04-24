LAGOS, April 24 Nigeria's First Bank Holding Company posted an 8.7 percent rise in its first quarter pretax profit to 26.94 billion naira ($135.38 million) after booking higher lending income.

Interest income increased to 95.3 billion naira compared with 81.47 billion naira a year ago, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)