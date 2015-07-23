LAGOS, July 23 Nigeria's FBN Holdings' half-year pretax profit rose 7.93 percent to 52.08 billion naira ($262 million) from a year ago, it said on Thursday.

Gross earnings rose to 205.79 billion naira in the six months to end-June from 164.85 billion naira in the same period last year, the bank said in a statement but did not give reason for the increased in earnings.

($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)