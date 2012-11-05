ABUJA Nov 5 Nigeria's worst flooding in at
least half a century has killed 363 people since the start of
July and displaced 2.1 million people, an emergency agency said
on Monday.
Nigeria often suffers seasonal flash floods after heavy
tropical rain, but the sheer scale of the devastation this year
has shocked people and images of towns and cities under water
have filled TV screens.
President Goodluck Jonathan last month called the flooding,
which has submerged parts of the south, a "national disaster"
but said it would not trigger a food crisis.
The National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement
on Monday that 7.7 million people had been affected by the
flooding between July 1 and Oct. 31.
It said 363 people had been killed and 18,282 people
injured.
From the swampy oil region in the south to the dusty base of
the Sahel further north, Nigeria's 160 million people are spread
across a land mass twice the size of California.
Flooding in the oil rich Niger Delta, where Africa's third
longest river flows into the Atlantic ocean, has disrupted oil
production to the tune of around 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) -
more than a fifth of Nigeria's output - according to the
Department of Petroleum Resources.
A cocoa industry body said last month that cocoa output
would fall far short of a 300,000 tonne target because of
excessive rain.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Osborn)