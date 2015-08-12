UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Aug 12 Flour Mills of Nigeria has sought approval from the stock exchange to list 30.06 billion naira ($151 million) shares from a rights issue, the food manufacturer said on Wednesday.
The company issued 1.09 billion ordinary shares at 27.50 naira each on the basis of five new shares for every 12 held, it said in its application to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Shares in Flour Mills shed 4.98 percent to 28.03 naira, weaker than the broader index, which is down 0.26 percent on Wednesday.
($1 = 198.9000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources