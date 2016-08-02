UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Aug 2 Flour Mills of Nigeria plans to raises up to 40 billion naira ($128 million) in equity and has registered the capital raise as a shelf programme with regulators, its chief finance officer said on Tuesday.
Jacque Vauthier said the directors determined that the most appropriate way to raise the funds was via a shelf programme to enable Flour Mills sell shares in several tranches over a three-year period. $1 = 312.5000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources