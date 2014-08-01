UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Aug 1 Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Friday its full-year to March 31, pre-tax profit dropped 24.4 percent to 8.22 billion naira ($50.94 million), compared with 10.88 billion naira the previous year.
Gross earnings however climbed to 332.14 billion naira from 301.94 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.37 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources