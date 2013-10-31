LAGOS Oct 31 Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Thursday its pretax profit for the half-year to Sept. 30 fell by 29.58 percent to 7.33 billion naira ($46.14 million) from 10.41 billion.

Gross earnings, however, rose to 167.98 billion naira from 137.58 billion, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 158.87 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Jason Neely)