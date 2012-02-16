LAGOS Feb 16 Flour Mills of Nigeria
said on Thursday it successfully raised 34.97
billion naira ($220.80 million) in a rights issue of shares.
Shares in Flour Mills closed down 2.73 percent at 57.54
naira per share.
The rights issue was meant to raise 28.24 billion through
the sale of 455.56 milion ordinary shares at 62 naira per share,
but shareholders bought 564.04 million shares in the offer, the
company said.
Proceeds from the issue are expected to be used primarily to
finance the company's food and cement business expansion, Flour
Mill treasury director, Vlassis Liakouris told Reuters in
September.
Flour Mills in December raised 37.5 billion naira in
five-year bonds, the first tranche of a 70 billion naira
programme, Nigeria's first corporate debt issue outside the
banking sector in recent years.
($1=158.3800 Nigerian nairas)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock and Greg
Mahlich)