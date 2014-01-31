* Flour Mills to fund expansion without diluting equity

* Food maker sees fast growing market for consumer basics

* Revenue growth of 11-15 percent per year forecast (Adds details, quotes)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Jan 31 Flour Mills of Nigeria plans to invest $1 billion over the next 3-5 years to fund growth and expand into West Africa, its vice chairman told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

With a market capitalisation of 210 billion naira ($1.29 billion), Flour Mills is the country's biggest maker of pasta and its Golden Penny brand is a household name. But it faces growing competition at home, not least from Dangote Flour Mills , a unit of South Africa's Tiger Brands.

Vice Chairman John Coumantaros said revenue for the company, which also makes flour, vegetable oil, livestock feed and cement, grew 11-15 percent per year over the last five years and was expected to sustain that rate in the next five.

"The demographics are working very much in our favour. If you think about a rapidly urbanising country ... the middle class that is going to buy our products is expanding," he said.

Nigeria's economic potential as a large consumer market has been in the spotlight this year, with economist Jim O'Neill popularising it as one of the "MINT" countries - alongside Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey - that he sees as successors to the first wave of emerging markets he dubbed the BRICs (Brazil, Russia and India and China) more than a decade ago.

With around 170 million people, Nigeria is Africa's most populous country by far, and its economy is growing at about 7 percent, vying with South Africa as the continent's largest.

Flour Mills which makes 95 percent of its sales on food products and a small amount on cement, will not need to tap equity markets to fund growth, Coumantaros said. This would be financed primarily with internal cash flows and debt.

The firm, set up more than 50 years ago in Nigeria, is considering a number of acquisitions in the food and agricultural sectors across West Africa, he added, declining to give further details.

He did not give a detailed breakdown of what the extra investment would be spent on, but said the consumer goods business was growing faster than the company's overall revenue, so this would be an area of focus.

In October, Flour Mills reported a 29.6 percent fall in first-half pre-tax profit to 7.33 billion naira, blaming rising input costs and a tough environment for the packaging business, which it said it was addressing.

It pointed to strong operating cashflow of 12.9 billion naira, while net cashflow, after investing and financing, was minus 20.6 billion naira. Debt stood at 95.5 billion naira.

Nine-month results are expected to be published on Monday.

($1 = 162.25 naira) (Editing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Tim Cocks and Mark Trevelyan)