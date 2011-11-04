LAGOS Nov 4 Nigeria's Flour Mills said on Friday its pretax profit slipped 4 percent to 8.58 billion naira ($55 million) in the first half though September due to a limited contribution from its cement business.

The conglomerate, whose business interests span cement, haulage, fertilizer and food manufacturing, said turnover grew 20 percent to 107.56 billion naira in the period.

Flour Mills, which imports bulk cement and re-bags it locally, said higher import duties and lower volumes were responsible for a limited contribution from the cement business to the group's results. ($1=156.450 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by David Holmes)