UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
NIGERIA FOOD INFLATION ROSE BY 13.2 PCT IN APRIL, UP 0.4 PCT POINTS FROM MARCH - STATISTICS OFFICE
OGONILAND, Nigeria, Feb 2 Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.