BRIEF-99 Cents Only Stores sells cage-free eggs chain-wide
* 99 Cents Only Stores sells cage-free eggs chain-wide and sets a goal to be 100% cage-free by 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 10 Exxon Mobil lifted its force majeure on its Nigerian Qua Iboe crude oil grade, traders said on Monday.
They said the oil major lifted the force majeure last week.
Exxon was not immediately available to comment.
The move by ExxonMobil follows that of Shell which lifted the last of its three force majeures in late November.
The force majeures were imposed due to flooding and theft in the region and have led to a decline in exports.
* 99 Cents Only Stores sells cage-free eggs chain-wide and sets a goal to be 100% cage-free by 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viking Global Investors Lp reports a 7.8 percent passive stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc as of Feb 8, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kJ7HOa) Further company coverage: