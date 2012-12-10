LONDON Dec 10 Exxon Mobil lifted its force majeure on its Nigerian Qua Iboe crude oil grade, traders said on Monday.

They said the oil major lifted the force majeure last week.

Exxon was not immediately available to comment.

The move by ExxonMobil follows that of Shell which lifted the last of its three force majeures in late November.

The force majeures were imposed due to flooding and theft in the region and have led to a decline in exports.