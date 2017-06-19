LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.

The energy firm said the capital raise will be done as a public offer for shares through a book building process to help price discovery. It has applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Stock Exchange for approval.

($1 = 304.75 naira) (Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)