* Francis Collomp taken in reprisal for French action in
Mali
* Kidnapped in December close to where al Qaeda operates
* Islamists have killed hundreds this year in north Nigeria
By Maha El Dahan and Joe Brock
DUBAI/ABUJA, Sept 28 A French hostage kidnapped
by Islamist militants in Nigeria has asked for French and
Nigerian government help in securing his release in a video
released by his captors, according to the SITE web monitoring
service.
If the video is confirmed as authentic it would be the first
visual sign of life from Francis Collomp since around 30 gunmen
stormed his compound on Dec. 19 in the remote northern Nigerian
town of Rimi, close to the Niger border where al Qaeda's North
African wing operates.
Western governments are increasingly concerned about
Islamist militants in Africa's Sahel region because of the risk
it could become a platform for international jihadist attacks.
Ansaru militants said soon after Collomp's abduction that he
had been taken in retaliation for France's planned military
action against jihadi insurgents in nearby Mali, launched a
month later, and its ban on wearing the full-face veil.
Collomp, 63, an engineer who was working for French
renewable energy firm Vergnet, appeared in the
three-minute video posted on a jihadi forum which he said was
filmed on Sept. 25.
"It is urgent that my family and friends and my fellow
citizens of France and anyone else that can do something. The
French and the Nigerian governments should (get involved} for
my sake and {pursue} negotiations for my safe release, please,"
Collomp, wearing a white T-shirt with an unidentified armed man
stood behind him, said in the video, speaking in English.
An Arabic-language message displayed at the end of the video
said, according to SITE, "If you want to repeat your crazy ways
in dealing with the events with excessive violence, then we will
deal with you ... Everything that happened to this French
hostage is on you." The message contained no clear demands.
A spokesman for the French foreign ministry said the video
was being analysed and it had informed the Collomp family.
Britain has put Ansaru on its official "terrorist group"
list, saying it is aligned with al Qaeda and was behind the
kidnapping of a British and a Italian who were killed last year
during a failed rescue attempt.
Ansaru's full name is Jama'atu Ansarul Musilimina Fi Biladis
Sudan, which roughly translates as "Vanguards for the Protection
of Muslims in Black Africa".
The group claimed responsibility for a dawn raid on a major
police station in the Nigerian capital Abuja in November, where
it said hundreds of prisoners were released.
It is thought to have loose ties to the better-known
Islamist militant sect Boko Haram, which has killed thousands in
a four-year-long insurgency focused mostly on Nigerian security
forces, religious targets and politicians.
Boko Haram and splinter groups like Ansaru pose the biggest
security threat in Africa's second biggest economy and top oil
exporter, a major supplier to the Europe, Brazil and India.
(Additional reporting by William Maclean in Dubai and Lionel
Laurent in Paris; Editing by Mark Heinrich)